This Thing About COVID-19 Being A Hoax…Why Would It Be??
By Cooper Banks
Now, here’s something I don’t understand.
So, there is an actual virus that actual scientists all over the world say is actually real and actually infects and kills real people. Those are the facts. We see COVID-19 hospitalize and kill people every single day.
Yet, there are some who insist the entire pandemic is a hoax.
A hoax. Hmm.
Why would anyone ever suggest that it’s all just a hoax? I’ve truly been baffled at some folks who assert this.
Why would the top minds in public health intentionally deceive the entire population of the planet in this way? Why would that ever happen?
Because scientists want to control us? I highly doubt that. They seem to like controlling microbes and such, not full-grown free-thinking humans.
Is it because scientists are being paid to lie to us by powerful people who want to control us? I mean — that’s a lot of blackmail and extortion and sure as hell someone is going to talk, right? So — that one doesn’t pencil out for me either.
So, why would this be a hoax? What is the end goal of such an effort? Is that goal even truly attainable?
Look, all of the smartest people I know say this thing is 100 percent, not a hoax. I am at least humble enough to defer to them on this subject because, quite frankly, I’m not an expert and they are.
As far as I’ve seen, the people who try to dig up data to prove this pandemic isn’t really happening…just end up looking silly.
I’ll conclude with a quote from my man Clyde Lewis. He’s been broadcasting about para-political conspiracies for roughly 30 years. He says, “you cannot apply Orwellian double-speak such as “hoax” to the reality we are living in. It makes no sense and it comes off as denial.”
So, there you have that.