This May The Fourth, Carrie Fisher Gets Walk Of Fame Star

May 4, 2023 9:37AM PDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May the Fourth tribute to one of the “Star Wars” franchise’s most beloved characters.

On Thursday, Fisher — who died in 2016 — joins “Star Wars” co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill on the Hollywood tourist attraction that recognizes luminaries from film, television, music and other entertainment industries.

The trio’s stars are all located on the 6,800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near where the original film debuted in 1977.

A $75,000 fee is now required to create and maintain Walk of Fame stars.

