Third Presumed Coronavirus Case Reported in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s a third presumed case of Coronavirus in Oregon. The victim is an adult from Umatilla County who is hospitalized in Walla Walla. The Oregon Health Authority says the resident was at a youth basketball game at Weston Middle School on Saturday. The gym is now closed.
State health officials are moving quickly to contact people who may have been in close contact with the individual. They did not travel out of the country. This third case is believed to have been spread within the local community.
The Oregon Health Authority will host a press conference at 12pm today. We’ll carry it live on FM News 101 and stream it live.
Second Positive Case of COVID-19 Appears in Oregon
The Oregon Health Authority announced the second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Oregon. The second case is a Washington County resident who is an adult household contact of the initial presumptive positive case. The second adult did not require medical attention. The individual was identified as a contact of the first person during the public health investigation. The individual remains isolated at home.
This presumptive positive test result was one of 9 total tests completed today by the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory. Eight other tests were negative.
When a positive test result occurs, state and local public health officials conduct what is known as contact tracing which is a way to identify and notify others who have been in close proximity to the person who has tested positive. Health officials continue to follow up with these individuals.
Public interest and inquiries about COVID-19 have centered on the testing process. The following information is to help inform persons about this process:
- A presumptive case of COVID-19 was announced February 28. The testing process is two tiered. The first test is done by the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory and a second test to confirm is conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The results of the second (CDC) test have to be received on the presumptive case.
- Testing is only done upon request of a health care provider and is based on symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), travel to an affected area and exposure to a person or persons who have traveled to an affected area.
- Testing only occurs in state public health labs and at the CDC.
- The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory has materials to process up to 80 tests a day and is building surge capacity if needed. Supplies are on hand to perform approximately 1,500 tests; and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has pledged to replenish Oregon’s capacity as needed.
Because the current presumptive case of COVID-19 is affiliated with a local school, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education partnered to create an “Information for Families and Schools” Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document. Additional updated information, including daily tracking of Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) and Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs) is available at www.healthoregon.org\coronavirus.
The public is encouraged to find additional information through these resources:
On Wednesday, February 27, Oregon Governor Kate Brown launched the Coronavirus Response Team (CRT). The Oregon Health Authority and state agencies have worked through the weekend to address the spread of this new disease. The response team is tasked with coordinating state and local agencies and health authorities in preparation for response to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Original story:
The Coronavirus has arrived in Oregon. The Oregon Health Authority told state lawmakers earlier Friday that there were no cases of the virus in the state.
Since then, we’ve learned that an adult tested positive for coronavirus. The case still needs to be confirmed by the CDC. The patient is at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
It is a case of community-spread disease. The person is an employee of the Lake Oswego School District and works at Forest Hills Elementary School. District officials have announced the school will be closed through March 4th. The school district will hold a press conference at 12pm today and we’ll carry it live here on FM News 101 KXL.
The state would not disclose their age, sex or specific condition.
“Our first concern is for this individual, to make sure they’re being cared for and is able to recover,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “Our next priority is finding out who this individual had contact with and make sure they know about their risks, and to let them know how they can get care if they need it. We said this was a fast-moving situation, and we’ve proved that to be true.”
“We are awaiting confirmation of the test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but at this time we are considering this a presumptive case,” said Dean Sidelinger, MD, MSed. “The person in now appropriate isolation and appropriate care.”
OHA officials continue to recommend people in Oregon take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza:
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
- Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.
- Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.
