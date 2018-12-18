Third Grader Pulls Knife In Keizer

Keizer, Or. – A Keizer mom worries about her third grader’s safety at school after another girl threatened to kill her with a pocket knife. The mom questions whether Cummings Elementary school officials have done enough to discipline the girl and a boy who choked her daughter for snitching. The girl had told a recess monitor about the threat.

The Statesman Journal reports the victim’s parents were never notified by the school. They say they only found out about it when their daughter told them what happened. School principal Magda Romero tells The Statesman Journal the hardest part of her job is that she’s the mama bear to 430 students to those who hurt others as well as those who are being hurt. She says her job is to help all of them.

The kids involved were back in the classroom with the girl they attacked a few days later. The victim’s mother tells The Statesman Journal it took several days to get in to see the principal and was not told what discipline the students faced because it is confidential. She tells the paper it feels like just a slap on the wrist and wonders what the kids are being taught.