Third Deadly Police Shooting In Vancouver Recently

Vancouver, Washington – For the third time recently, an officer involved shooting in Vancouver ends up with a dead suspect. The deadly police shooting happened Thursday afternoon at a Hazel Dell traffic stop. Two Vancouver Police detectives shot and killed an armed man during that traffic stop near Northeast 78th Street and 25th Avenue.

Family members identified the killed man as Carlos Hunter. His sister tells KGW he’d just left the house before the shooting happened.

Hunter leaves behind several children. His family says he’d been in trouble with the law before, but was turning his life around. Police paint a different picture, saying he was a known gang member related to an investigation into drug trafficking. They say he had a handgun and was uncooperative when they pulled him over. Images courtesy of News Partner KGW.

