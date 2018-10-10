Third And Final Governor Debate

Portland, Or. – Governor Kate Brown and her Republican challenger, Knute Buehler debated the issues on KGW TV last night. Topics ranged from PERS and education to abortion and the homeless.

On education, Brown said “on my watch we certainly made progress, but it’s not enough.” Buehler said education is “the single biggest failure of Governor Brown is her indifference to fix our public schools.”

The two disagreed on PERS, Oregon’s Public Employee Retirement System, which faces a 22 billion dollar shortfall. Buehler said he thinks public workers should chip in and the pension plan should transition to a typical 401-K. He said “what I’ll do is elevate this issue to the top of the political agenda by not signing a single new spending bill until I have PERS reform bill on my desk.” Brown said ” under my leadership we negotiated that all 98% of public state employees are picking up their 6% . So that’s happening at the state level.” She also said “I think its easy for a millionaire to say he’s going to cut the retirements of hard working Oregonians. I’m not willing to do that.”

The latest poll for the Oregonian/KGW shows Brown has a 4% lead in the race. The poll’s margin of error is 5%.