Think Portland Marathon, But…….Bigger…..

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wants a “broader vision” for the 2019 Portland Marathon.

I talked with him at length and he says there could be a lot more incorporated as part of the annual event. Mayor Wheeler says he wants the Portland Marathon to become an overall showcase of the Rose City.

Wheeler tells me there are a host of opportunities available. He believes there could be partnerships brokered with big Portland-based businesses like Nike and Adidas. He thinks track and field events down the road in Salem could be leveraged as part of the overall event as well.

There was a suggestion to incorporate Portland’s “arts and culture” community in some way as well as the city’s breweries and other attractions.

He also thinks re-routing the marathon could offer an opportunity to showcase Portland’s vibrant neighborhoods.

To sum it up — Wheeler wants the 2019 Portland Marathon to be a “world class event” that will generate more sports tourism.

Of course, there is the problem of money and logistics to consider.

For decades, the Portland Marathon was run by a single entity. That entity shut down earlier this year amidst a devastating financial scandal.

So far, there are no obvious replacements for the Portland Marathon Board.

Either way, with an abundance of hope, Mayor Wheeler says a new Request for Proposals will be going out soon.