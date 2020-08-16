      Weather Alert
Things Get Too Rowdy At Rodder’s Grub And Pub In Molalla; Police Seeking Witnesses To Shooting Saturday Night

Aug 16, 2020 @ 2:12pm

Molalla, Ore. – Things got a little too rowdy at the Rodder’s Grub and Pub in Molalla. Police want to talk with anyone who saw the shooting that happened following a fight outside the bar around 10pm Saturday night. Police arrested the suspect 25-year-old Cole Scott from Gresham. Witnesses say he fired a gun from inside his car as he sped away, crashing into another car. Police caught him down a road at a nearby business. One person was hurt during the fight, nobody was shot.

