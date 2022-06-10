      Weather Alert

Thieves Target Portland Firefighter

Jun 10, 2022 @ 8:07am
Courtesy: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore.  — It’s a bitter disappointment for a Portland man who spent months fighting wildfires.  Now he’s hoping someone knows who stole his van and important tools.

Since April, Jason Starkey has been fighting wildfires in Arizona and New Mexico.  It’s tough work.

“We’re usually working side by side with a hotshot crew or attacking it ourselves if there are no hotshots on the line,” Starkey explained.  “We cut what they call a fire line ahead of the fire, which is removing the fuel from it so when it comes it has nothing to eat, and it starves out before it can jump to the buffet which is the uncut forest.”

He’d just got back to Portland and parked his van outside his apartment building.  The next day, the van was gone and with it camping and firefighting equipment including his boots.

He estimates he’s lost about $10,000 and is most worried about the van telling news partner KGW his message for the thieves.  “Please don’t destroy my car.  That’s the hardest thing to replace.  I hope whatever situation you’re in, that my top-of-the-line camping gear makes your life more comfortable, and you use that opportunity to better yourself.”

TAGS
Firefighting Equipment Stolen Jason Starkey Wildland Firefighter
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Sheriff's Deputy Released From Hospital After Crash That Killed 2, Critically Injured 4
Gas & Diesel Prices Continue To Set New Record Highs
Deal Reached To Avert Nurses Strike At St. Vincent As Talks Continue At Other Providence Hospitals
Blumenauer Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge Opens July 31st
Connect With Us Listen To Us On