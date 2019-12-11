      Weather Alert

They. Not Plural.

Dec 10, 2019 @ 5:27pm
Lucinda Kay, KXL

The new “word of the year” is one that’s kinda tough for hardcore-grammar-types.

The nonbinary pronoun “they”, is now Merriam-Webster’s, word of the year, for 2019.

Folks at the American English dictionary say people have searched the term, online, 300 hundred time more, than last year! Senior Editor, Emily Brewster says searches for the word were so “significant and sustained,” it really stood apart from other popular entries.

Merriam-Webster officially added the nonbinary pronoun as an entry in September.

How do you incorporate “new words” that are added into the “official” English language?

