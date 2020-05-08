There’s plenty for Congress to do in regards to holding China accountable
Lars brings on Congressman Jim Banks to discuss what Congress is doing to hold China responsible for the Coronavirus outbreak. Pelosi, despite many pleas from her colleagues to return to Congress, is preventing that from happening. The reason why Pelosi no longer wants to address China is because she’s more interested in embarrassing and beating up the President despite his strong stance against the communist country. Listen below for more.
The post There’s plenty for Congress to do in regards to holding China accountable appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.