There’s No Such Thing As A Free Lunch

The late Portland icon Tom Peterson famously declared, “Free is a very good price.”

But the new freebie offered up by schools around the Northwest comes at a price too great to measure.

Government-run schools in Oregon and Washington fail students miserably, with reading and math scores steadily declining for over a decade.

Meanwhile, those same schools allocate plenty of time and attention to the indoctrination of kids on transgender, equity, and the belief that a kid’s skin color and ethnic heritage defines him.

Now, schools in both states want to offer free breakfast and lunch and sometimes even dinner for all kids, regardless of their parent’s paychecks.

What’s wrong with that?

This means that we are telling kids that parents really don’t have much say in their lives.

The government provides their meals and their values.

When it comes to birth control, pregnancy, or even changing gender, parents must be kept in the dark: they have no right to know.

Your government masters control your kids and even feed them.

“Free,” in this case, has a very high price.

