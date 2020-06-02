      Weather Alert

There’s no proof there will be a 2nd wave of Coronavirus this fall

Jun 2, 2020 @ 12:55pm

Lars brings on Dr. Betsy McCaughey, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, Former Lt. Gov of New York, and Founder & Chairman of the Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths and NYTimes best-selling author of “Beating Obamacare” to discuss why American’s shouldn’t expect a 2nd wave of the Coronavirus this fall. New reports from Italy have quite suddenly become less lethal, in addition there hasn’t been any evidence that the virus will reappear in a few months. Listen below for more.

The post There’s no proof there will be a 2nd wave of Coronavirus this fall appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast