There’s A New Sheriff In Town In Multnomah County

January 4, 2023 11:53AM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. – There’s officially a new Sheriff in town in Multnomah County.

Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell is the 41st person in the position, but the first ever female to hold the office, “My promotion to under-sheriff and election to sheriff have been held up as milestones because I’m the first woman to serve as Sheriff in the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office 168 year history.”

And she says she has a clear list of priorities, including building community trust, reducing gun violence, and addressing mental health, “I know this is a big task. And I’m honored and encouraged in your trust in me to do this important work.”

She was sworn-in Wednesday by Oregon Supreme Court Justice Adrienne Nelson.

Morrisey O’Donnell was elected to the position last May and replaces outgoing Sheriff Mike Reese.

 

