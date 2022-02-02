      Weather Alert

There Is Light At The End Of The Pandemic Tunnel In Washington State, Health Officials Hope That Light Isn’t An Oncoming Train

Feb 2, 2022 @ 12:07pm

SEATTLE, Wa. – Washington is seeing a steep decrease in COVID-19 cases in the western part of the state, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist, “This is what I affectionately call light at the end of the tunnel…that light at the end of the tunnel could be a train coming…but it is all very promising.”

He says hospitalizations are typically about a week behind cases, so while they appear to be stalling, he expects a dramatic drop to come.

And he doesn’t expect any new variants to derail the drops.

But, there is a caveat to the good news.

Dr. Lindquist says he expects virus-related deaths to increase and the entire state isn’t seeing the same curve, “Western Washington is different than Eastern Washington in both our cases and hospitalizations. So we will likely see a lag in Eastern Washington.”

 

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Omicron Surge
Popular Posts
Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Shoots And Kills Man In Mall Parking Lot
Gresham Mayor Coping With One Of Oregon's Highest COVID-19 Rates
Governor Inslee Signs Bill Delaying Washington's Long-Term Care Program
Biden officially commits to racial and sex discrimination in Supreme Court pick
Democrats Put Convicted Serial Killer Back On The Streets
Connect With Us Listen To Us On