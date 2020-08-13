There are plenty of reasons to doubt that Russia’s Coronavirus vaccine works
Lars brings on Dr. Jeremy Levin, Chairman of the global Biotechnology Innovation Organization and author of “Biotechnology in the time of Covid-19” to discuss whether or not we can trust the technology and science coming from Russia. The bottom line is, there is no transparency to the claims that their Covid-19 vaccine works and until the data backs it up, the hunt for a vaccine goes on. Listen below for more.
The post There are plenty of reasons to doubt that Russia’s Coronavirus vaccine works appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.