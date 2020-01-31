The Worlds Oldest Orangutan Lives In Portland
Inji the orangutan, the Oregon Zoos oldest resident, looks through the glass in her exhibit. © Oregon Zoo / Photo by Carli Davidson
Straight from the wild, Inji (INN-GEE) the orangutan found her way to Portland in 1961. It was determined then, that Inji was about a year old when she arrived.
Right now the zoo is finishing the touches on the new Primate Forest area, so Inji is not available for viewing – but her keeper Colleen Reed tells KXL that the habitat they’ve created, helps in longevity and health.
Even though you can’t see Inji, If you do decide to go to the zoo tomorrow for World Wetlands Day, admission is free.