“The world still hasn’t gotten information explaining how this happened and how this virus spread.” -Mike Pompeo

Apr 30, 2020 @ 4:30pm

Lars brings on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo why China is responsible for the global Coronavirus death toll. In his interview with Lars, Pompeo explains before investigating China regarding their lack of accountability, we need to focus on the health and safety of Americans. In addition, we must prioritize the economy and reopening so that hard working people can get back to work. Listen below for more.

