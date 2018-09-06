In Brief: Glenn Close gives the best performance I’ve seen in a movie this year.



Years ago I saw a cartoon. A movie critic was sitting at his desk with a dart in his hand. In the distance was a dartboard with well-crafted adjectives placed strategically around the board.

That’s how I feel about Glenn Close’s riveting performance in The Wife. No matter what adjective I hit on my imaginary dartboard it fits. She’s always been very, very good and always — rightly — gets accolades for this performance or that. Even when a movie is so-so, Close always make whatever movie she’s in better.

My expertise says there is a seventh Oscar nomination to go along with Close’s other six. You can also add a nomination to the Golden Globes where she has one win and a slew of nominations. As good as she is in those projects — Albert Nobbs, Dangerous Liaisons, Fatal Attraction, The Natural, The Big Chill and The World According to Garp among them — this is the best Close has ever been.

Even if Meryl Streep gets nominated for something (LOL), I predict this nomination will bring home statues from both groups. If it doesn’t then there’s something seriously wrong with those making the picks. No acting I’ve seen this year from anyone — female or male — touches this performance.

Close and the also exceptionally talented character actor Jonathan Pryce star as Joe and Joan Castleman. As the film opens, a call comes from Stockholm and Joe has won the Nobel Prize for Literature. They pack up and trudge off to the bright lights and praise.

All — however — is not happy in paradise. Rumors of, and actual infidelity follow the couple to Stockholm. Their son David goes along. He’s trying his hand at writing. Mom thinks he’s brilliant. His dad won’t say.

That sets up friction that makes sense later in the movie and connects to why Joe and Joan’s life story is told in important flashbacks. They also add a nice twist or two to the plot.

By the way, Close’s daughter Annie Starke — who looks amazingly like her mom — plays Joan as a young woman. She’s also quite good.

Accompanying the group to Stockholm is Christian Slater’s Nathaniel Bone. He wants the narcissistic Joe to let him do his biography. Joe doesn’t care much for the smooth-talking and fawning Bone and blows him off. That blow off eventually leads to one of the film’s best scenes where Close and Slater’s characters meet for coffee.

All of the players in The Wife — especially Pryce — are very good but it is Close who rules. The beauty of her performance is not what’s said but what is not said. There’s a look. A quick smile. A frown. A furrowed brow. Each saying more than pages of dialogue could possibly say.

Plus, the lady could play a tree in a field and be better than 99% of the actors working today.

I can’t rave enough about her work in the past and here. That leads me back to my dartboard. As I dive for the darts no adjectives I hit on that board will come close to describing just how good Close is in this role.

If I had to recommend one movie this year for acting alone, it’s this one.

Accolades also have to be tossed out to director Bjorn Runge who gives Close and her co-stars the room to explore these exceptional characters. Credit has to be given, too, to Emmy winner Jane Anderson (Olive Kitteridge in 2014) who bases the screenplay on Meg Wolitzer’s novel.

Yes, lots of praise to heap but when it comes down to why this movie works that praise all belongs to Close. She absolutely owns this movie.

Director: Bjorn Runge

Stars: Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce, Christian Slater, Elizabeth McGovern, Annie Starke, Harry Lloyd, Max Irons

Rated R for mature themes and language. This is a very, very good movie and one I hope will be seen by more people than those that regularly grace art house screens. Close’s acting alone gives this one a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



