The Wienermobile Is Here All Week

Vancouver, WA- The biggest hot dog on wheels you’ve ever seen just rolled into the Portland area today. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is here all week and has something new to offer this year.

It’s was in Vancouver earlier today. Tomorrow it heads to Long Beach at the coast , a stop in Sandy on Saturday, another stop in Vancouver Sunday. Tony Bologna says they’re a lot healthier now, they’ve removed some of the bad stuff from their products in the last year. They don’t give away free hot dogs, but you can get yourself a famous Wienermobile whistle when you check it out. They’ll be back in the Portland area in September. If you cant make it you can still get a behind the scenes look inside the famous giant hot dog on wheels, and see what it’s like to be behind the wheel, on their new free app.