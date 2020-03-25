The Waterfront Blues Festival Has Been Canceled
There won’t be any music along the waterfront in downtown Portland over the 4th of July.
The Waterfront Blues Festival has been canceled over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. A quick trip to their website says All purchased passes for the 2020 Waterfront Blues Festival will be honored for the 2021 festival. The festival has been happening since 1987.
