      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

The Waterfront Blues Festival Has Been Canceled

Mar 24, 2020 @ 9:23pm

There won’t be any music along the waterfront in downtown Portland over the 4th of July.

The Waterfront Blues Festival has been canceled over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. A quick trip to their website says All purchased passes for the 2020 Waterfront Blues Festival will be honored for the 2021 festival. The festival has been happening since 1987.

The website says all purchased passes for the 2020 Waterfront Blues Festival will be honored for the 2021 festival.

Click here to go to there website for more information.

TAGS
bluesfest canceled rescheduled waterfront
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro