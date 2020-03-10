      Weather Alert

The Voice: Portland Connection

Mar 10, 2020 @ 5:58am

Jacob Miller.  Remember that name.  He may be the next big thing on The Voice.

The 29 year old secured a spon on Team Nick (Nick Jonas) last night. Miller is from Portland. He sang the song  “The Times They Are A-Changin’” by Bob Dylan during the blind auditions.  Miller decided to pursue music full-time in 2012 and started a ragtime band. After six years, Jacob disbanded the group to pursue a solo career and has since released a record and completed three solo tours in the U.S. and around the world.

You can check out his blind audition here:

 

 

 

 

 

