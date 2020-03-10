The Voice: Portland Connection
Jacob Miller. Remember that name. He may be the next big thing on The Voice.
The 29 year old secured a spon on Team Nick (Nick Jonas) last night. Miller is from Portland. He sang the song “The Times They Are A-Changin’” by Bob Dylan during the blind auditions. Miller decided to pursue music full-time in 2012 and started a ragtime band. After six years, Jacob disbanded the group to pursue a solo career and has since released a record and completed three solo tours in the U.S. and around the world.
You can check out his blind audition here: