In Brief: A two-dimensional movie packed with two-dimensional characters. A nice throwback to 1940s film noir movies.
Anson Mount is The Virtuoso. He’s a hitman who does odd jobs for Anthony Hopkins, The Mentor. Something goes wrong on one of his hits and an innocent woman is burned to death. Even more horrifying for Virtuoso is that she dies in front of her young son.
It sets him adrift and has him wondering why he does what he does.
To help get him set straight again, The Mentor sends him on a mission. He’s to find and kill someone and must arrive at a certain small town diner at 5pm. His only clue? White Rivers. He thinks it might be a person. But maybe not. When he arrives at the diner, other hitmen are there, too.
Odd.
Also at the diner is a waitress who definitely wants his body. She’s done by Abbie Cornish (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, RoboCop). They play cat-and-mouse until he has to go to work.
Mount — who has the lead in the next Star Trek movie as Captain Christopher Pike — plays this one with zero emotion. All lines are delivered in a flat, matter-of-fact way. Stagliano and co-writer, James Wolf have him narrate Virtuoso’s thoughts on his chosen profession, the task at hand and his relationship with The Mentor.
Costarring with Mount and Cornish are David Morse, Eddie Marsan and Richard Brake. They, too, have film noir-like names and very little dialogue. In fact, only Hopkins — in a brilliantly done cemetery scene — has lines that aren’t dashed off quickly and succinctly.
The Virtuoso isn’t for everyone.
For those of us wanting something a little more simple, writer/director Nick Stagliano has produced a near perfect copy of the kind of film noir you’d have seen on movie screens in the 1940s. He’s going to get bashed by critics and a lot of movie fans.
Unless you get what Stagliano is trying to do, the movie fails on a lot of levels. For me, from the often stiff, awkward dialogue and odd-named, two-dimensional characters to the twist ending, this one is a simplistic blast.
Director: Nick Stagliano
Stars: Anson Mount, Abbie Cornish, Anthony Hopkins, David Morse, Eddie Marsan, Richard Brake, Diora Baird
Rated R for mature themes, language, nudity and violence. This throwback to a different time is a fun flick if film noir is your thing. Give it a 3 1/2 on the Friday Flicks with Gary o to 5 scale.
The Virtuoso can be streamed from a number of sources.
