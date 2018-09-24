‘The View’ discusses second sexual assault claim against Brett Kavanaugh

Candice Elle Frank/ABC(NEW YORK) — “The View” co-hosts reacted to news on Monday that a second woman, Deborah Ramirez, has come forward accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both attending Yale University 35 years ago.

Sunny Hostin called for a full FBI investigation into the claims from both Ramirez and Kavanaugh’s first accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, saying “that way it’s transparent, it’s nonpartisan.”

Hostin said she disliked that The New Yorker is seemingly the only entity investigating these claims — not the FBI. “Why is Ronan Farrow the chief FBI agent of these cases?” said Hostin.

Abby Huntsman said she believes the Senate Judiciary Committee could have handled the allegations better, and spared distress for both Kavanaugh and his family, as well as his accusers Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez.

“We can all take a step back and say how could we have done this better — because these are people’s lives that are on the line and now they’re dealing with these death threats,” said Huntsman. “It makes me really sad.”

