The Victimhood Culture Needs To Go Out of Fashion

Jul 28, 2021 @ 2:51pm

Victimization has become mainstream as Americans on the left love try to compete over who can claim to be the bigger victim; Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot is a prime example. Lars brings on a guest who says he has the solution to distance America from this victimhood culture. That man is Devon Westhill, President and General Counsel for the ‘Center for Equal Opportunity’ and Federalist Society Legal Expert.

 

 

