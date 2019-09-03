The US is number one at reducing Green House gas emissions due to private sector involvement.
Lars brings on Charles Hernick, Director of Policy and Advocacy for Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, to discuss Senator Corey Bookers atrocious 3 trillion dollar climate plan. Hernick explains his frustrations with government spending on “climate change” and believe’s that it’s not the government’s job to do everything. Booker also plans to ban fossil fuel development and to end fracking creating serious power shifts across the world. Listen below for more.
The post The US is number one at reducing Green House gas emissions due to private sector involvement. appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.