The Union Files The Mayor Defends

Portland Ore – Mayor Ted Wheeler addressed a complaint filed Tuesday by the Portland Police Commanding Officers Association over the public statements about Lt. Jeff Niiya. The complaint states Wheeler, Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty and Commissioner Chloe Eudaly violated a human resources rule that prohibits harassment, discrimination or retaliation in the workplace.

At the press conference, Wheeler said while he doesn’t agree with their statement, PPCOA is entitled to file a grievance. He said he has always worked hard to understand PPB and be a tireless advocate for getting the resources and personnel the bureau needs.