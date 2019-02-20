The Union Files The Mayor Defends
By Mike Turner
|
Feb 19, 2019 @ 5:09 PM

Portland Ore – Mayor Ted Wheeler addressed a complaint filed Tuesday by the Portland Police Commanding Officers Association over the public statements about Lt. Jeff Niiya. The complaint states Wheeler, Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty and Commissioner Chloe Eudaly violated a human resources rule that prohibits harassment, discrimination or retaliation in the workplace.

At the press conference, Wheeler said while he doesn’t agree with their statement, PPCOA is entitled to file a grievance. He said he has always worked hard to understand PPB and be a tireless advocate for getting the resources and personnel the bureau needs.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Portland Police Commanding Officers Association Files Complaint Against Mayor And Commissioners Body Found in Skamania County Identified Oregon to Consider Plan to Lower Voting Age LGBTQ Community To Hold Town Hall Meeting Sunday OR Joins Lawsuit Against National Emergency, WA Not Yet Toxic Sunken Boats Hauled Out Of Willamette River
Comments