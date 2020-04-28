The U.S. States That Are Offering Residents the Most & Least Coronavirus Support

      Breaking News
Apr 28, 2020 @ 11:56am

Wallethub is out with its rankings of which U.S. states are offering people the most support during the coronavirus crisis. Based on such factors as coronavirus relief funding per capita, share of households in poverty receiving social assistance and whether the state plans to offer free coronavirus vaccines once they’re developed, here’s who landed in the top 10:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Washington, D.C.
  3. Rhode Island
  4. Maine
  5. North Dakota
  6. New Mexico
  7. Vermont
  8. Colorado
  9. Kentucky
  10. Minnesota
And here’s who ranked in the bottom 10:
  1. North Carolina
  2. Mississippi
  3. Arizona
  4. Georgia
  5. South Carolina
  6. Virignia
  7. Indiana
  8. Florida
  9. Tennessee
  10. Texas

Click here for full list.

