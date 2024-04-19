The Tulips Are in Bloom!

Just a couple more weeks to go out and see the tulips at Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm in Woodburn! It’s a celebration every spring that showcases acres of breathtaking tulips in bloom. There are also hot air balloon rides, and booths set up to sell food and trinkets. You can buy potted tulips to take home. Normally it runs through the beginning of May, but the flowers bloomed early this year, so it all wraps up April 28th. Tickets often sell out, and a side note: you can only buy them online.

James Shippy from KXL took his family out recently. He talked to Allie May who owns Proof Mobile Bar in Portand. You can hear more here: