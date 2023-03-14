The Truth About How Much Illegal Immigration is Really Costing US Taxpayers

Illegal immigration has been a contentious issue in the United States for many years, with debates raging over how best to deal with it. One of the main arguments against illegal immigration is the cost to American taxpayers. A recent report by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) sheds light on just how much illegal immigration is costing the US taxpayer.

According to FAIR’s report, as of 2022, the net annual cost of illegal immigration for the United States – at the federal, state, and local levels – was at least $150.7 billion. This amount is calculated by subtracting the tax revenue paid by illegal aliens – just under $32 billion – from the gross negative economic impact of illegal immigration, which is $182 billion. This represents a 30% increase from the estimated net cost of illegal immigration of $116 billion in 2017.

The report further reveals that the largest cost to taxpayers is K-12 education for illegal aliens and their US-born children, which costs $78 billion annually, followed by health care at $42.7 billion annually. Combined federal, state, and local criminal justice costs associated with illegal immigration amount to around $47 billion annually, not including the cost of damages to victims. Illegal immigration costs each American taxpayer $1,156 per year ($957 after factoring in taxes paid by illegal aliens). These figures are a cause for concern and highlight the need for a comprehensive approach to tackle the issue of illegal immigration in the United States.