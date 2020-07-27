The surfacing of “Cancel Culture” is changing America for the worst
Lars brings on regular guest, Christian Toto, editor of hollywoodintoto.com to discuss how Cancel Culture has become normalized in modern day society. We see examples of people losing their jobs by making inappropriate comments that a company may disagree with but considering that Cancel Culture hasn’t been a thing until a year ago, should we be cancelling people that made statements that weren’t offensive years ago? Listen below for more.
