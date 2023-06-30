KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

The Supreme Court Rules For A Designer Who Doesn’t Want To Make Wedding Websites For Gay Couples

June 30, 2023 9:37AM PDT
Share
The Supreme Court Rules For A Designer Who Doesn’t Want To Make Wedding Websites For Gay Couples
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has ruled a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples.

The decision is a defeat for gay rights.

The court ruled 6-3 on Friday for designer Lorie Smith despite a Colorado law barring discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics.

Smith argued the law violates her free speech rights.

Smith’s opponents warned a win for her would allow a range of businesses to discriminate against customers.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court’s six conservative justices that the First Amendment envisions a United States where people are “free to think and speak as they wish.”

More about:
Gay Rights
Ruling
Supreme Court
Wedding

Popular Posts

1

Fed's Powell: More Rate Hikes Are Likely
2

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty Against Man Accused Of Killing 4 University Of Idaho Students
3

London Prosecutor Calls Oscar-Winning Actor Kevin Spacey 'A Sexual Bully'
4

Rep. George Santos' Aunt And Dad Signed His Bail Bond To Keep Him Out Of Jail While Awaiting Trial
5

Colorado Springs Mass Shooter Sentenced To Life In Prison