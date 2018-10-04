In Brief: If you’re starved for a Western — like a lot of us are — you’ll love this one.



The Sisters Brothers is set in 1851. It starts out in Oregon City, Oregon, travels all over the state and into Northern California and eventually ends up in California gold rush territory in San Francisco.

Anyone who’s traveled Oregon and the spots identified in the plot instantly come to the conclusion the country doesn’t look right. Ironically, it turns out the film was shot in Spain, Romania and a few other places.

So much for authenticity.

The positive? It’s a Western. For those who were spoon fed them at the dawn of commercial television, it’s a gift. Not a great gift but gift enough to warrant a positive review.

John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix are Eli and Charlie Sisters. They do “work” for a man they call The Commodore. He’s a powerbroker in the West and is headquartered in Oregon City. By the way, if you’re not familiar, Oregon City was the last stop on the Oregon Trail. The work they do consists of killing people the man wants killed. Reilly’s Eli has grown weary of the life of a bad man but stays in the game to protect Phoenix’s Charlie who drinks too much and is fairly irresponsible.

Working with the Sisters Brothers on this quest is a detective done by Jake Gyllenhaal. He’s tracking a guy who has invented a way to use chemicals to find gold in a stream. The chemist would be a communist by today’s definition and is done by Riz Ahmed (Venom).

Early on Gyllenhaal’s tracker keeps the brothers informed of where he and their target are in the territory. By mid-movie — and when the film finally becomes interesting — the tracker and the chemist aren’t so easy to find.

The Sisters Brothers is co-written and directed by Jacques Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet). It’s based on Patrick DeWitt’s very dark, 2011 novel. Audiard is a pretty good storyteller but he’s not all that hot at shooting Westerns. Most of scenes where Eli and Charlie are on horseback following their intended victim and the detective, look like they were shot just before sunset. The scenes are very, very dark.

The darkness may match the darkness of the plot but it’s not very good filmmaking.

The Sisters Brothers brothers and sisters — if they had them — would love the Sisters brothers’ movie. Critics not named Sisters won’t. Many of us gave the movie a positive rating even before the opening credits rolled because — as noted earlier — we’re Western starved.

A lot of us — me included — like but don’t love The Sisters Brothers.

Other than being of that genre, what saves the film — once something FINALLY happens — is the superb acting of four guys who are very, very good at their craft. You might see some best acting accolades come out this one. Reilly would be my pick. Phoenix, Gyllenhaal and Ahmed are all quite good but it is Reilly who manages to add that important third dimension to a two-dimensional character.

He also adds that important third-dimension to a two-dimensional movie.

Director: Jacques Audiard

Stars: John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed, Rebecca Root, Rutger Hauer, Carol Kane

Rated R for mature themes and violence. Once this one gets going it’s a very good movie but best of all is four great performances from four very talented actors. Give this one a 4 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Catch Gary Wolcott Friday afternoons at 4:50 on KXL’s Afternoon News.

Gary has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

He is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.