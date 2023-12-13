The Search For A Hit And Run Suspect Continues In Clark County

Clark County, Wash. — Police are still looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened on NE Highway 99 near the intersection of NE 82nd Street in Vancouver, on December 2nd. Authorities were alerted when a witness dialed 911 to report a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Upon arrival, first responders from Fire District 6, AMR, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) discovered that the pedestrian, identified as Cynthia Clift, had succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives working on the case have identified a vehicle of interest: a 2015-2019 white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 or 3500 Pickup Truck. The truck is described as a long-bed model with a mid-rise truck cap over the bed, slightly above the cab’s top. It is believed to be a gas model based on the badging.

The vehicle, after colliding with Ms. Clift, fled the scene, heading southbound on NE Highway 99. It then made a right turn onto NE 78th Street before proceeding northbound on Interstate 5. The Traffic Homicide Unit is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the vehicle and the driver involved.

Authorities have noted that the truck may have sustained front-end damage as a result of the collision. Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is urged to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office or the anonymous tip line.