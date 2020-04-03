The Rock Shares the Ultimate Hand-Washing Song for “Moana” Fans
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted an Instagram video this wee, in which he sang a song from his movie Moana while washing hands with his daughter Tia, CNN reports. In the video, a towel-clad Johnson sings to the girl as they wash their hands together.
“Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song ‘You’re Welcome’ from ‘Moana,’ while I wash her hands,” he wrote. “We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands,” he posted. At the end, he and Tia tell everyone to “stay healthy and safe, my friends.”