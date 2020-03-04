      Weather Alert

The results from “Super Tuesday” could lead to turmoil among the Democrat party

Mar 3, 2020 @ 4:22pm

Lars brings on Adam Goodman, a GOP Strategist, and Fox veteran to discuss what the most crucial day on the primary calendar could mean for the Democrat party. Goodman believes, “the Democrats will be torn apart if Sanders goes up one delegate in Milwaukee.” With this being a possible scenario, it should be interesting to see what the party does in the upcoming months. Listen below for more.

