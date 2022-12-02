The Respect for Marriage Act Is Just A Smokescreen

The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would ensure federal recognition of all marriages, regardless of race, sex or ethnicity. The Respect for Marriage Act would require all states to recognize valid marriages in places where they are legal.The legislation notably repeals the Defense of Marriage Act, which established a definition of marriage as being between a man and woman. The bill does not give states the power to ban same-sex marriage if Obergefell were overturned, nor does it require that states allow same-sex marriage within their borders. But does the ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ trample over the 1st amendment rights of Americans? For more information, Lars speaks with Jon Schweppe, who is the director of policy and government affairs at the American Principles Project.