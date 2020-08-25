The replication of Canada’s healthcare system would leave Americans asking for more
Lars brings on Sally Pipes, President and CEO of the Pacific Research Institute, columnist for Forbes.com, and author of several books including “The Way Out of Obamacare” to discuss how the Democrats plan to include more government involvement into our health care system. Medicare for all completely bans private coverage and when people are told that, support for this kind of change drops below 40%. Listen below for more.
The post The replication of Canada’s healthcare system would leave Americans asking for more appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.