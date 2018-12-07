The Red Kettles Need Your Help!

Portland, Oregon – It’s getting tougher to be a Bell Ringer this holiday season. The Salvation Army says donations are down this year. They say here and nationwide people are giving less to the Red Kettles. Captain Matthew Madsen tells KGW the Salvation Army needs to raise $500,000 this season to match the $750,000 they raised last year in the Portland-area.

You can always donate online.

Read more:

Red Kettle Campaign Needs $589,000 By Christmas to Reach Program Goals

Portland, OR (Monday, December 3, 2018) – Because no child should go without a toy this Christmas, no family without food, and no person without a roof over their head. These are just many of the reasons you should give to a Salvation Army red kettle this season. So far this kettle season, The Salvation Army Red Kettles in the Portland Metro area have raised over $161,000, with still $589,000 needed to meet the goal of $750,000. Kettles are located all across the community making it easy for the community to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors in need this giving season.

“This year the need is greater than ever and our Christmas Assistance program has filled up quicker than in the previous three years. As the cost of living and the number of people in need increase, so does our bottom line,” Major Robert Steiner, The Salvation Army Portland Metro Coordinator. “It is absolutely critical that we meet our kettle goal as it will become more and more challenging to meet the growing need in our community. So your spare change can literally change someone’s life when you donate to The Salvation Army.”

Funds raised during the Kettle Season last year helped us make it possible to provide critical support for over 80,000 people, through food, after school programs, and more.

Kettles can be found at Fred Meyer, Safeway, Macy’s, Walmart, Big Lots, Bi-Mart, Fry’s Electronics, Hobby Lobby, Shopko, and Walgreen’s locations across the area.

The iconic Red Kettle Campaign began in 1891 in San Francisco and has since become a Christmas tradition.

Donation Information

Donate online at Portland.SalvationArmy.org

Give a gift to a child in need by visiting PortlandAngelTree.org

# # #

About the Red Kettle Campaign

From its humble origin as a fundraiser started by a Salvation Army captain in San Francisco in 1891, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown into one of the most recognizable and important charitable campaigns in the United States. As part of the campaign, more than 25,000 Salvation Army workers and volunteers spread throughout the country to ring bells and solicit spare change donations to the iconic red kettles from holiday shoppers. Last year, money raised helped The Salvation Army provide food, clothing, toys and other assistance to 30 million Americans in need. Donate now to help our neighbors in need in the Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington County at RedKettlePortland.org



About The Salvation Army Portland

Since 1886, The Salvation Army Portland has provided help for the most basic needs of local Portland Metro residents without regard to race, creed or social status. The Salvation Army’s services include programs that help people transition from crisis to safety and stability—365 days a year. Last year, The Salvation Army services assisted over 80,000 youth, adults and seniors across the Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas County. Learn more at portland.salvationarmy.org

Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/salarmypdx/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SalArmyCascade