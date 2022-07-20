      Weather Alert

The real reason AOC and Rashida Tlaid are pushing for student loan forgiveness

Jul 20, 2022 @ 11:10am

More than a dozen Democratic members of Congress reported up to nearly $1.5 million in family-related student loan debt, according to records reviewed by The Daily Caller News Foundation. The Squad is leading the effort to push the Biden Administration to cancel student loan debt, a move that would benefit them greatly at the expense of further inflationary pressure on the economy. Should members of Congress who are still paying off their loans vote on student loan forgiveness?   For more information, Lars speaks with Carson Steelman, who is the Press Secretary for Heritage Action for America. Take a listen to the entire interview below: 

The post The real reason AOC and Rashida Tlaid are pushing for student loan forgiveness appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

