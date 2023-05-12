The Portland Winterhawks Make History In Prospects Draft

Portland, Ore. — The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club made history by selecting 15-year-old goaltender Morgan Stickney with the 215th overall pick in the tenth round of the 2023 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft. Stickney is the first-ever female American-born player to be selected in the WHL Prospects Draft.

Stickney, a native of Redondo Beach, California, is one of the top 2008-born goaltenders in the country. She dominated the 2022-23 season with Shattuck St. Mary’s 16U women’s program, holding a 23-4-3 record across 33 games with a .928 save percentage and 1.52 goals-against average. She finished as a runner-up at the 2023 USA Hockey Nationals, earning a .950 save percentage and allowing only one goal per contest.

“I’ve always been a fan of the Winterhawks and to now be a part of this organization is a dream come true,” Stickney said. “To be drafted in the same league as Manon Rhéaume and drafted to a team with a history of goalie legacy is an honor. I want to thank everyone who has supported me to this point and I look forward to what’s to come.”

Winterhawks Assistant to the General Manager and Director of Scouting Mike Coflin said, “Morgan has excelled at the highest levels of USA Hockey. Her play for the LA Jr. Kings and Shattucks St. Mary’s is well deserving of recognition with our selection in the WHL Draft. We are already looking forward to hosting Morgan and all our new Winterhawks prospects at the Neely Cup training camp in late August, and this will be a very rewarding hockey experience for her.”

Before joining Shattuck St. Mary’s, Stickney played for the Los Angeles Jr. Kings AAA organization, ranking in the top five nationally for all four years she played and earning a #1 ranking during the 2020-21 season. Since 2017, Stickney has won 37 tournaments and collected numerous awards, including earning 2023 North American Elite Female Showcase Most Outstanding Goaltender honors. She was also invited to skate at the CCM68 combine in 2022, one of North America’s most premier development camps.

Aside from her impressive hockey skills, Stickney maintains a 4.0 GPA and was recognized as an honor roll student during her freshman year of high school.

Stickney joins a short list of female players who have made their mark in the CHL. Last year, the Vancouver Giants selected defenseman Chloe Primerano in the 13th round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, and in 2021, goaltender Taya Currie became the first female player drafted to the Ontario Hockey League. Four female players have appeared in Canadian Hockey League games, including goaltenders Shannon Szabados, Ève Gascon, Charline Labonte, and Manon Rhéaume.