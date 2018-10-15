The Oregonian Endorses Knute Buehler For Governor

Portland, Or. – The Oregonian newspaper has endorsed Republican Knute Buehler in the race for Oregon governor. It says the race is about who can best lead the state on issues like education and PERS. It says its impressed by Buehler’s track record as a Republican in a Central Oregon district that leans Democratic. The paper says incumbent Governor Kate Brown has shown little vision and a lack of urgency. But, it says her commitment to public service is unquestionable.

Our political expert, Dr. Jim Moore from Pacific University says ” it’s not as big a deal as it used to be. Endorsements have been less and less effective over time. They simply tell what the newspaper editorial board wants to do.” He says ‘its up to the candidate, then to take the endorsement and say hey, look. I’ve got big support. You should vote for me.” Moore says you should expect Buehler to run ads touting the endorsement.