The Oregon International Airshow Takes Flight In Hillsboro This Weekend

The 2024 Oregon International Air Show will take place from Friday to Sunday at the Hillsboro Municipal Airport. This year’s event will feature the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper and the U.S. Navy F/A-18 Rhino demonstration teams. On Friday night, attendees can look forward to an exciting lineup, including a new drone show and flyovers with sparks and fireworks.

Lt. Caleb Smith with the U.S. Navy Rhino Demo Team, says the F/A-18 has a strong presence in Hollywood films, such as Top Gun: Maverick.

Capt. Taylor Hiester, the F-16 Demo Team Commander says “The first airshow I attended was in 2003 and I’ll never forget seeing a fighter jet fly for the 1st time…Our goal is to inspire both young Americans and old Americans to serve their community…our team is designed to be an example of what it looks like when a small group of people give everything they have for something bigger than themselves.

All planes will be based at the Hillsboro Airport, except for the Viper and Rhino, which will fly over from Portland International Airport. On Saturday, around 14 planes will be on display, including F-15E Strike Eagles from the 366th Fighter Wing and a MH-60M helicopter from the 160th SOAR.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. on Friday and at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The air show will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. each day. Tickets can be purchased online.

