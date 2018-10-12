In Brief: Robert Redford’s last acting job is one of his best.



Robert Redford has made it clear The Old Man and the Gun is his last acting role. If you’re going to go out, why not go out in style? I’m not sure why he wants to quit. Redford is still — flat out — one of the most natural actors to ever grace a motion picture screen.

But he’s determined to bag it and that leads us to his — sadly — last performance. Redford is cast as Forrest Tucker in a film based on a real guy. I suppose the key word here is “based” since these films are usually embellished quite a bit. Tucker — who died in prison in 2004 — was a career criminal. His specialty was robbing banks. Authorities believe he stole more than $4 million in his long and storied career. Tucker robbed his last bank at the age of 79.

In fact, that day he robbed four of them.

He also was quite adept at escape and is said to have escaped from jail or prison 18 times. Tucker was caught trying another 12 escapes. He also wrote several books on his — dare we say — career. We were unable to find any proof that any of them were published.

This version of his life opens with Tucker pulling off a bank job. After changing vehicles he’s on an expressway and sees a lady whose truck is broken down. He stops, offers to help and ends up giving her a ride. They have coffee at a local cafe and sparks fly.

She’s Jewel and is done by Sissy Spacek.

Romance of a fashion follows. Meanwhile, Redford’s Tucker and his pals — done wonderfully by Danny Glover and Tom Waits — continue to rob banks. The wife of a police detective and one of their kids is in one of the banks they rob. That gets his attention and eventually leads to a cat and mouse game between the detective and Tucker.

Casey Affleck gets the nod as the detective.

The Old Man and the Gun is written and directed by David Lowery (A Ghost Story, the new version of Pete’s Dragon) and is based on an article by New Yorker writer David Grann. It’s a fascinating story made even better by five great performances.

Other than Redford’s work, two of the five really stand out. Spacek’s always the most refined of ladies persona bounces perfectly off of Redford’s gracious, gentlemanly acting. It’s a match made is movie romance heaven.

The other performance of note is that of Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Affleck (Manchester by the Sea). He’s terrific as the guy who quietly and methodically mines clues that eventually leads to a confrontation with Tucker. Affleck is one of those rare actors who can say more with a look or a gesture than most actors can say with line after line of dialogue. It’s a rare talent and is a perfect fit for this film and for the often stoic Redford.

All are good but it is Redford who commanded my attention and will command yours. Redford gets a lot of notice for his work as a director but is rarely nominated for acting awards. He did manage to pick up a Golden Globe for 2014’s solo-performance in All is Lost. Redford was magnificent in a really good, and very original movie about survival at sea.

As a director he has received tons of accolades from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He owns two Oscars from the Academy. One is for directing Ordinary People in 1981 and the other is an honorary nod for his pioneering work for independent movies at his Sundance film festival.

Redford has either been nominated for or won awards from dozens of national and international film organizations. So when it comes to movies, Redford matters.

And he matters a lot.

First of all, the camera loves Redford. It always has. He has a quality about him that is impossible not to like. No matter what, large role or small, Redford tends to dominate a movie by the sheer will of his personality.

And what a personality. There are places in this film where the young man he once was shines out of that still handsome but now craggy face. It’s like all of the sudden an electric light goes off and — presto — the years melt away.

What is always the same whether looking his age or like his younger self, is his delivery. Redford’s voice has a musical quality to it that is instantly recognizable. He’s the consummate actor and the perfect fit for this character. The character is an equally perfect fit for Redford.

To date this is my favorite make performance of the year. That leads us to what happens next. Right now the film is in limited release. Expect wider release soon. Critics are already raving. The public is next. I expect a serious number of best actor nominations for Redford.

And I predict that he will finally get that much deserved acting Oscar.

Director: David Lowery

Stars: Robert Redford, Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tom Waits, Tika Sumpter

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some language. A terrific film from the wonderful acting to the right to the point plot. One of the year’s best films and it gets a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



