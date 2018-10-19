In Brief: I almost never say everyone should see a movie. In this case I do.



Internet Movie Data Base (IMDB) bills The Oath as a comedy. It’s also called a thriller and an action movie. Hmmmm. Though it isn’t an action movie, it is a bit of a thriller in places.

If we must put a label on the film, The Oath is more satire than anything and let’s just leave it at that.

Comedian and actor Ike (MADtv) Barinholtz is Chris. He’s married to Tiffany Haddish’s (Girls Trip, Night School) very beautiful Kai. Their marriage is a good one. The setting is the very near future. Things have gone dystopian and the United States government is pushing people to sign a pledge of loyalty to the country and the president. It’s supposed to be voluntary. However, some in the government — and some citizens — don’t see the pledge that way at all.

If you don’t sign, you’re un-American. You’re the enemy. And while officially there are no consequences for not signing, some penalties appear to be slipping through the cracks. Some are rioting and loudly protesting the pledge.

Those protests are met with violence.

As the movie begins almost everyone in the nation has signed. Chris and Kai are two who have not. The deadline to sign the oath is the day after Thanksgiving. Chris’ mom, dad and brother and his girlfriend are coming to the holiday dinner and will stay the weekend. They are all “patriots” who signed. Chris — because Kai insists — is not allowed to talk politics and the oath with his family.

Of course, that doesn’t work. Soon everyone is at each other’s throats. Then there’s a knock on the door and all hell breaks loose.

We’ll leave it there. Most of the fun — can we call it that? — of The Oath is what happens after that door knock.

Before I get into the purpose of the film, I need to talk about the performances. This cast is exceptional. Barinholtz and Haddish have incredible chemistry and have a lot of fun with their on-screen marriage. Often it serves as the film’s needed humor. Also of note is the work of Billy Magnussen who serves as the film’s villain. His almost robotic delivery gives his character an unbending, rock-like quality that anchors the chaos following the knock on the door.

Ripping pages off of the pages of today’s newspapers, and grabbing video ideas from the non-stop news stations, Barinholtz — who writes and directs — has put a very large finger on an even bigger — and growing — issue. It is one that really does threaten the very fabric of U.S. society.

The issue? Free speech. The right to choose what you believe. The right to be different. The right to say no to a government out of control. And it’s done the best possible way to do it and that’s to turn the issue into satire; a bit violent and manic satire, but satire nonetheless.

His screenplay and film worry about the dangers from the far right. A thinking person can also see the same problems coming from the far left. Whatever direction the threat, Barinholtz’s movie hammers home the point that we’ve lost our ability to tolerate choices and beliefs that lie outside our own.

In the chaos that follows the knock, Barinholtz also — profoundly and somewhat subtly — notes we actually have more in common than we don’t. This is especially true when our free speech is REALLY threatened and our way of life is REALLY threatened by whoever wants total control of our lives.

Usually that’s government.

The Oath is thought-provoking and profound. I don’t often say everyone should see a film. In this case, I’m going to make it an exception. While it’s as deep as you want to take it. I took it deeply. Even if — as some have found — the film is a little uneven, Barinholtz makes some very, very important points.

Director: Ike Barinholtz

Stars: Ike Barinholtz, Tiffany Haddish, John Cho, Billy Magnussen, Nora Dunn, Chris Ellis, Jon Barinholtz, Meredith Hagner

Rated R for mature themes, language and some violence. This is a brilliant piece of satire that, as noted at the beginning of this review, everyone should see. Give it a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



