The Norman Powell Game; Blazers Even Series 2-2 Behind Powell’s 29 Points
Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo, left, passes the ball on Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell, right, half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Portland, Ore., Thursday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Efficient scoring. Solid defense. Stare downs. Talking smack. Flexing. Norman Powell did literally everything for the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday afternoon. While Damian Lillard was struggling from the field, Powell basically couldn’t miss as Portland dominated Game 4, 115-95.
Powell started with 10 points in just seven and a half minutes without missing a shot (4-of-4 from the floor and 2-of-2 from deep). By the end of the game, he tied his playoff career-high with 29 points on 11-for-15 shooting. Powell also collected two rebounds, two blocks, an assist, and a steal.
MAY 29, 2021 @ 3:40PM
Photo by: Steve Dykes/AP Photo
As mentioned, Lillard couldn’t get anything going from the floor. He shot just 1-of-10 overall (1-of-6 from three), but he still almost had a triple double; 10 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. CJ McCollum also picked up the Lillard slack with 21 points, eight assists and four boards. Jusuf Nurkić was also solid. The Bosnian Beast finished with 17 points (6-for-8 shooting), six rebounds, two blocks, an assist, and a steal.
Denver tied the game at 36 with 7:30 to go in the second quarter. Portland never let the game get tied again.
The Blazers outscored the Nuggets 21-11 to end the first half. Then, Portland started the third on a 16-4 run in the third to lead 73-51.
In the end, the Trail Blazers never trailed and led by as many as 33 points to even the series at 2-2.
The TNT broadcasters couldn’t stop talking about Michael Porter Jr. in the first half. MPJ ended with three points on 1-of-3 shooting.
Nikola Jokić led Denver with 16 points in the loss.
Game 5 is back in Colorado on Tuesday (June 1) with a 6 p.m. PT start on NBA-TV and NBC Sports Northwest.