The News That Affects Where You Live Outside Of Portland – July 2nd

Jul 2, 2021 @ 1:36pm

Every Friday we take time to talk with the Editor in Chief of the Portland Tribune, Dana Haynes.  We look at the stories happening where you live outside the city of Portland.

Lawmakers divvy up federal money for community projects

Metro delegation directs nearly $98 million of the $240 million total available to...

Canby Center holds free summer camps

Center teams up with Canby School District to hold one-week camps for grades...

Oregon City library to return to pre-COVID operating hours

Browsing areas again opening to public; seating, meeting areas remain closed. READ MORE...

Beaverton woman to compete in Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Eliana Mason will compete for Team USA’s goalball team in the upcoming Paralympic...

Pride event turns up the heat on equality

Students Advocating for Equality (SAFE) celebrates love, kindness, respect during an event at...

Amazon weighs in on Woodburn plans

Amazon’s planned Woodburn fulfillment center will serve retail customers throughout the general region....

 

