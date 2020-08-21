      Weather Alert

The Money Has Run Out; No More $500 Checks At On Point; All 70,000 Checks Have Been Claimed

Aug 21, 2020 @ 12:09pm

Salem, Ore. – No more waiting in those long lines for a $500 check at On Point, at least for now. All 70,000 checks have been distributed as of this morning.

On Point released a statement this morning saying:

“The State of Oregon has informed us that its Emergency Checks program is closed, because all $35 million has been allocated. Accordingly, we will no longer be accepting applications and individuals should not visit OnPoint branches seeking to access the state’s Emergency Checks program.

When the state asked us to help distribute the money, we were pleased to support the program. For the 70,000 Oregonians who received $500, that’s a lifeline. If Congress and the state are able to set aside more relief funds, we stand ready to help once again. Oregonians may find other financial resources such as help with rent, utilities, and food, by calling the 2-1-1 hotline.”

TAGS
500 checks covid gone money no more on point Oregon ran out Relief virus
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro