The Money Has Run Out; No More $500 Checks At On Point; All 70,000 Checks Have Been Claimed
Salem, Ore. – No more waiting in those long lines for a $500 check at On Point, at least for now. All 70,000 checks have been distributed as of this morning.
On Point released a statement this morning saying:
“The State of Oregon has informed us that its Emergency Checks program is closed, because all $35 million has been allocated. Accordingly, we will no longer be accepting applications and individuals should not visit OnPoint branches seeking to access the state’s Emergency Checks program.
When the state asked us to help distribute the money, we were pleased to support the program. For the 70,000 Oregonians who received $500, that’s a lifeline. If Congress and the state are able to set aside more relief funds, we stand ready to help once again. Oregonians may find other financial resources such as help with rent, utilities, and food, by calling the 2-1-1 hotline.”