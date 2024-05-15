KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

The Mirage Casino In Las Vegas Is Closing

May 15, 2024 4:41PM PDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The iconic Mirage hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip will shut its doors on July 17. It marks the end of an era for a property credited with helping transform Sin City into an ultra-luxury resort destination.

The closure will clear the way for major renovations and construction on the property.

It is expected to reopen in 2027 as the Hard Rock Las Vegas with a 700-foot hotel tower in the shape of a guitar.

The Mirage opened in 1989 as the Strip’s first megaresort, and its success ushered in a building boom through the 1990s.

