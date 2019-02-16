The Mayor Talks Texts
By Mike Turner
|
Feb 15, 2019 @ 5:53 PM

KGW Photo

A Portland Police Bureau lieutenant who sent friendly text messages to Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson has been ordered to stop talking with event organizers while the investigation is underway. Jeff Niiya was commander of the police rapid response team when he exchanged texts with Joey Gibson of Patriot Prayer.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler reaffirmed his stance that he believes the text messages were disturbing.

He said the texts seem to show bias and favoritism towards Gibson and the people he associates with.

